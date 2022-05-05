This March 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 475kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.05/kg).

Cootehill Mart held its weekly sale of heifers, bullocks and cull cows, with a solid trade and a particularly strong appetite for factory-fit cattle.

Numbers were slightly back by 70 head at this week’s sale compared with previous sales.

Weanlings are now directed to Friday evening’s sales.

A total of 98 stock were forward for the sale, with factory, feedlot and Northern Ireland buyers battling hard to buy cattle on the day, which resulted in a clearance rate of 100%.

The sale's top price was for a Limousin bull. Born in March 2017, the bull weighed 910kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.53/kg).

Next in line was a September 2015-born Maine Anjou cow weighing 790kg which went under the hammer for €2,000 (€2.53/kg).

The @farmersjournal in Cootehill Mart, county Cavan. This May-2020 born Charolais heifer weighed 500kg and went under the hammer for €1,480 (€2.96/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/oWtLbBacvV — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 4, 2022

The @farmersjournal in Cootehill Mart, county Cavan. This October-2020 born Aubrac heifer weighed 460kg and sold for €1,290 (€2.80/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/bPBAzLRvyp — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 4, 2022

Heifers

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged at €2.54/kg, with a selection of top-quality heifers falling under the hammer at over €3/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.30/kg to €2.90/kg, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg were sold to average €2.75/kg.

Heavier heifers remain a strong trade, with those over 600kg making around €2.80/kg, with some well-fleshed heifers making up to the €3.20/kg mark.

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks between 300kg and 400kg were averaging at €2.44/kg, with some Charolais and Limousin bullocks hitting over €3/kg on several occasions.

The @farmersjournal in Cootehill Mart, county Cavan. This February-2021 born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 420kg and sold for €1,180 (€2.81/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/cvx7TPPDVb — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 4, 2022

Bullocks between 500kg and 600kg ranged in price from €2.25/kg and €3.00/kg, with heavy bullocks over the 600kg mark coming in around €2.90/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, Cootehill Livestock Mart’s Geoffrey Drury said: “We had a good sale, with a steady trade remaining for heavy cattle.

"It seems that a number of farmers around the ring are seeking plainer cattle, which is evident in today’s prices, with a number of light Aberdeen Angus bullocks making up to €2.90/kg."

Cootehill Mart will host its next sale on Friday 13 May for a special organic sale of cattle.

In pictures

This Aberdeen Angus bullock born in February 2021 weighed 420kg and sold for €1,250 (€2.87/kg).

This February 2021-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 420kg and sold for €1,180 (€2.81/kg).

This February 2021-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 390kg and sold for €890 (€2.28/kg).

This April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 365kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.73/kg).

This June 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 485kg and went under the hammer for €1,230 (€2.54/kg).

This May 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 500kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.96/kg).