This week, Justin McCarthy talks to Darren Carty on the surge in lamb demand if football finally does come home for the England.

He also talks to Aidan Brennan on the Pasture Summit event that took place earlier this week, to Adam Woods on his trip to Kerry to see how the weanling trade looks and how beef farmers there are faring out and to David Corbett of Grassland AGRO on nitrogen application and a new app that they’ve recently launched.

Justin also talks to an entrepreneurial 10-year-old schoolboy from Co Cavan who has invested a recent win into buying six calves, showing that the future of Irish agriculture is in safe hands.

