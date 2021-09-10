On this week’s show, Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods about BEAM, BEEP and BSE.
He also catches up with Darren Carty on the super lamb performance at Tullamore Farm and what clarity on the nitrates row we got from the Department with Aidan Brennan.
He also talks to Sean McMahon from Grassland AGRO on what to consider when spreading the last round of fertiliser.
Listen to the podcast or watch the show at the link below.
Farm Tech Talk - Episode 77 from Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.
