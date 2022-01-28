On this week's show, we find the best-paying beef factory, what county gets the biggest cheque in the post and managing the February workload on dairy farms.
We also talk to Eoin Lowry from Bank of Ireland on financing the credit squeeze on farms.
On this week's show, we find the best-paying beef factory, what county gets the biggest cheque in the post and managing the February workload on dairy farms.
We also talk to Eoin Lowry from Bank of Ireland on financing the credit squeeze on farms.
SHARING OPTIONS: