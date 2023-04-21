This week, editor Jack Kennedy chats with beef and suckler editor Adam Woods on prices for weanlings, sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty on a sheep event coming up in June and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on the cost-price squeeze affecting dairy farms in 2023. Also, Aidan chats to David Corbett on nitrogen use for silage ground.
