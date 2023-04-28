This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods on the impact factory feed lots are having on the trade at the moment.
He also talks to sheep editor Darren Carty on grain aid in sheep fencing and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on the real cost of the nitrate changes at farm level.
