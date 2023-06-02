This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods on the current market issues selling bulls, sheep editor Darren Carty on the impact of the upcoming Islamic festivals on lamb prices and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on the new national genotyping programme.
Adam also chats to Michael Murray from ESB Networks on the possible dangers to look out for during the silage season.
