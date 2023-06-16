This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler and beef editor Adam Woods about the performance of young bulls on Tullamore Farm.
He also chats with sheep editor Darren Carty on the big sheep day out this weekend and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on what the EPA water quality results mean for dairy farmers.
This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler and beef editor Adam Woods about the performance of young bulls on Tullamore Farm.
He also chats with sheep editor Darren Carty on the big sheep day out this weekend and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on what the EPA water quality results mean for dairy farmers.
SHARING OPTIONS: