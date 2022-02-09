Farmers were reminded of the wider buffer strips between waterways and fields in force early this year.

In a webinar hosted by Wexford IFA on Monday, Wexford county council’s executive environment scientist Dermot Leahy outlined how local authorities interact with farmers and the areas of responsibility they administer.

For the first two weeks after the end of the closed period and the last two weeks before closing, the normal 5m buffer zone doubles to 10m, something Leahy said farmers weren’t widely aware of, and was presenting as an issue during inspections.

Zone C counties, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Cavan, must still observe the 10m buffer zone until 15 February.

Wexford IFA county chair Jer O’Mahony advised all farmers to make sure they are aware of the regulations.

Watch the webinar back here: