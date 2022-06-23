This pen of 24 mixed lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €134 (€3.05/kg).

Manorhamilton Mart in Co Leitrim hosted its weekly sale of sheep on Wednesday 22 June, with a higher appearance of store lambs through the scales for this week’s sale.

The sale attracted an entry of over 1,320 sheep, with factory agents, farmers and exporters around the ring and online contributing to an overall clearance rate of 99%.

There was a small selection of hoggets due to the seasonal decline over the past few weeks. However, trade remained steady for breeding-type lots.

Lighter lots weighing between 42kg and 46kg were falling under the hammer between €120 and €162/head for fleshed top-quality types.

Hoggets weighing 49kg to 55kg were making prices ranging from €160 to €165 in the main.

Lambs

The reduction in factory quotes this week resulted in lambs being an easier trade, with fat lambs back by €6 to €7.

Fat lambs weighing upwards of 48kg sold from €155 to €176, with lots lacking flesh and crossbred types back to €140.

Lambs weighing 44kg to 48kg were falling under the hammer between €140 and €155.

Lighter lambs weighing 40kg to 43kg were ranging in price from €142 to €155, with the majority of store lambs weighing 35kg to 39kg averaging at €145.

The @farmersjournal at Manorhamilton Mart in County Leitrim for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 5 ewe lambs weighing 43.00kg sold for €140 (€3.26/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/SWRiNlXhvx — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 22, 2022

The @farmersjournal at Manorhamilton Mart in County Leitrim for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 24 mixed lambs weighing 43.66kg sold for €134 (€3.07/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/xjoqt4oZzu — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 22, 2022

Ewes with lambs at foot

Ewes with lambs at foot were the highlight of the sale. Two- to three-year-old ewes with two lambs at foot ranged in price from €160 to €250, with a number of hoggets fetching over €300.

Hoggets with single lambs at foot were trading from €205 to €295, with older ewes falling under the hammer at €170 to €230.

The @farmersjournal at Manorhamilton Mart in County Leitrim for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 3 hoggets with 2 lambs at foot each sold for €265. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/fw9WsgkVmZ — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 22, 2022

Manorhamilton Mart will host its next general sale of sheep on Wednesday 29 June.

In pictures

This pen of five ewe lambs weighing 43kg sold for €140 (€3.25/kg).

This pen of two cull ewes went under the hammer for €164.

This pen of 22 ram lambs weighing 47.63kg sold for €143 (€3.00/kg).

This pen of two-year-old ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €230.

This Texel ewe with a single lamb at foot sold for €296.

This pen of two hogget ewes with a single lamb at foot sold for €250.

This pen of three horned ewes with four ram lambs sold for €155.