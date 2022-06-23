Manorhamilton Mart in Co Leitrim hosted its weekly sale of sheep on Wednesday 22 June, with a higher appearance of store lambs through the scales for this week’s sale.
The sale attracted an entry of over 1,320 sheep, with factory agents, farmers and exporters around the ring and online contributing to an overall clearance rate of 99%.
There was a small selection of hoggets due to the seasonal decline over the past few weeks. However, trade remained steady for breeding-type lots.
Lighter lots weighing between 42kg and 46kg were falling under the hammer between €120 and €162/head for fleshed top-quality types.
Hoggets weighing 49kg to 55kg were making prices ranging from €160 to €165 in the main.
Lambs
The reduction in factory quotes this week resulted in lambs being an easier trade, with fat lambs back by €6 to €7.
Fat lambs weighing upwards of 48kg sold from €155 to €176, with lots lacking flesh and crossbred types back to €140.
Lambs weighing 44kg to 48kg were falling under the hammer between €140 and €155.
Lighter lambs weighing 40kg to 43kg were ranging in price from €142 to €155, with the majority of store lambs weighing 35kg to 39kg averaging at €145.
The @farmersjournal at Manorhamilton Mart in County Leitrim for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 5 ewe lambs weighing 43.00kg sold for €140 (€3.26/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/SWRiNlXhvx— Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 22, 2022
The @farmersjournal at Manorhamilton Mart in County Leitrim for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 24 mixed lambs weighing 43.66kg sold for €134 (€3.07/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/xjoqt4oZzu— Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 22, 2022
Ewes with lambs at foot
Ewes with lambs at foot were the highlight of the sale. Two- to three-year-old ewes with two lambs at foot ranged in price from €160 to €250, with a number of hoggets fetching over €300.
Hoggets with single lambs at foot were trading from €205 to €295, with older ewes falling under the hammer at €170 to €230.
The @farmersjournal at Manorhamilton Mart in County Leitrim for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 3 hoggets with 2 lambs at foot each sold for €265. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/fw9WsgkVmZ— Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 22, 2022
Manorhamilton Mart will host its next general sale of sheep on Wednesday 29 June.
