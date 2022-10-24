The Irish Simmental Cattle Society held its autumn show and sale of bulls and heifers in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 22 October.

The heifers were the highlight, with the top price going to the senior champion Fearna Molly ET.

The December 2020-born heifer is by Curaheen Gunshot, going back to a homebred Raceview King cow.

She carried a replacement index of €144 and was scanned in-calf to PHS Polled Worldwide due to calve in April 2023. She was knocked down at €13,200.

@farmersjournal in Roscommon. Overall @irishsimmental male champion at the @tullamoreshow hits the market at €11,100. An Aug 2021 born son of Kilbride Farm Delboy going back to a Monaduff Snorter cow. pic.twitter.com/YjQAVQ70bu — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) October 22, 2022

The Touhy family from Whitegate in Co Clare had a super day’s trading.

Their draft of females hit a top price of €11,400 for a December 2020-born heifer. She is by Tulla Jaguar P and out of Curaheen Flame, which was purchased for €17,000 at the Curaheen herd dispersal sale in 2016.

The Touhy success didn’t stop there, with their August 2021-born bull Coose Negotiator PP hitting the market at €9,600.

@farmersjournal at the @irishsimmental sale in Roscommon. Another from the Clare based Tuohy stable. This August 2021 born son of Tulla Jaguar P going back to a homebred cow, Coose Hermajesty P sells for top price so far at €9600. @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/0HYHyBriZF — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) October 22, 2022

Negotiator is a homozygous polled bull and is by their stock bull Tulla Jaguar, going back to the homebred cow Coose Hermajesty P. He came second in the pre-sale show.

The Coose team also took home the reserve championship rosette for their July 2021-born bull Coose Nijinsky P ET.

He is by Snaebum Campari Pp, going back to a Curaheen Vosco ET and he sold for €8,000.

Their final bull in the ring was the September 2021-born bull Coose Nelson P ET.

He is by Auroch Deuter and out of a Curaheen Warrior cow. He was knocked down at €5,000.

@farmersjournal at the @IrishSimmental sale of bulls and heifers in Roscommon.After a slow start the Reserve senior male champion from John Tuohy sells for €8000. A July 2021 born Snaebum Campari Pp son out of a Curaheen Vosco cow. Senior champion left ring unsold at €3100 pic.twitter.com/MHs48mnXaI — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) October 22, 2022

The senior male champion came from Sligo breeder Gerry Lenehan for his May 2021-born bull Rathlee Notorious ET. He went home unsold, having failed to meet his reserve in the ring.

The junior male champion went to Tipperary breeder Mary O'Halloran. Her young October 2021-born bull Bearna Dhearg Ninja 650 ET is by Auchorachan Hercules ET and out of a Curaheen Texas ET cow.

He went out of the ring unsold, having failed to meet his reserve.

Sligo breeders came out on top in the small male section. Kieran and Paul Mullarkey from Ballinfull sold their August 2021-born Lissadell Nailer ET for the top price of €11,100. He is by Kilbride Farm Delboy 12 and out of a Monduff Snorter cow.

