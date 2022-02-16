The topic up for discussion in tonight’s webinar at 8.30pm is fertiliser strategies for dairy and beef farms and how to get the most out of your slurry in 2022.

The spring series of webinars on farmersjournal.ie are supported by Chanelle and Axa farm insurance.

Managing costs will be a key challenge this year and fertiliser is going to be one of the big ones to get right.

We will have some advice for lower-stocked farms and higher-stocked farms on what they should do in relation to fertiliser purchase and application.

Siobhán Walsh from the Irish Farmers Journal will also talk about getting the most out of your slurry in 2022 and will have some nutrient testing results from slurry samples taken on farms over the last few weeks.

Aidan Brennan will go through how to work out rates of application and some simple conversion calculations that farmers can do to make sure the correct rate is being applied. He will also go through what the fertiliser strategy should be on dairy farms.

We will also find out what’s happening on Tullamore Farm in relation to slurry and fertiliser application

The livestock team will also be joined by Mark Plunkett from Teagasc to answer your questions on slurry and fertiliser application this spring.

You can email questions you would like answered on the webinar to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or WhatsApp them to 086-836 6465.