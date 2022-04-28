A Teagasc farm walk took place on Wednesday 29 April on the farm of Gerard McCabe in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

At the event, Teagasc’s team of specialists highlighted the importance of utilising the most out of grass, our "cheapest form of feed", this year.

With the escalating fertiliser prices upwards of €1,200/t, along and with concentrate costs remaining in an upward trend, they advised people on having fertiliser and fodder budgets in place for the upcoming year.

Some very informative points at the Spring Sheep Grass Walk hosted by @TeagascSheep in Ballyjamesduff, Cavan this evening. @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/yDk8lITJCh — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 27, 2022

The speakers at the event discussed many important topics, including fertiliser, use of clover, good-quality silage and grassland management.

About half the farmers who attended the talk mentioned that they have not purchased fertiliser yet for the year.

Teagasc advisor Roslyn Fay talks about the importance of making good-quality silage and how it can help reduce feed cost in late pregnancy in ewes @TeagascSheep farm walk. pic.twitter.com/QJnOzTV7Hz — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 28, 2022

Teagasc adviser Conal Murnaghan said: "We are cautious that a number of farmers are not considering to purchase fertiliser this year, which may have huge repercussions on grass supply.

"Farmers can’t expect to grow enough grass for the same number of sheep with less inputs than the last year.

"It’s important that farmers have a plan in place and consider buying fertiliser if they don’t decide on offloading stock."

Farmers are advised at this evenings talk to do a fertiliser budget for the year. @TeagascSheep @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/G0uNxBGJDI — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) April 28, 2022

The system

The McCabe family has a mix of lowland and mountain breeds of sheep on their farm just outside Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

This year, they lambed all their ewes outdoors in sheltered paddocks around the yard.

The lambing was over the spring period, with the first batch lambing down in January and the second batch of approximately 500 to 600 ewes lambing in February.

Farm owner Gerard McCabe said: "This is our first year of splitting the lambing into two batches. It seems to have worked well this year, as it allowed grass the opportunity to grow and become established for the turnout of ewes and lambs."

A variety of rams are used during the breeding season, from Charolais to Texels, with Aberfield rams being used for replacement ewes.

This year, they had 200 replacement ewe lambs, with half of the ewe’s lambs being Belclare and the rest being Aberfield, Bluefaced Leicester and Texel.

On the home farm, they have decided to close off paddocks for meadows and also rent a farm in Co Meath to ensure sufficient amount of fodder for this winter.

They plan on cutting their first cut of silage on 10 May to make very high-quality silage for ewes in the run-up to lambing.