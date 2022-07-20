Carnaross Mart hosted its weekly general sale of sheep on 19 July with a strong appetite for store and fat lambs on the day.

The sale attracted a high number of store lambs with a total entry of 1,900 sheep. Factory agents and farmers active around the ring resulting in an overall clearance rate of 95%.

Lambs

Store lambs weighing from 30kg to 35kg were trading around €3.00/kg from €100 to €110. Heavier lambs weighing between 45kg to 48kg were selling from €140 to €153 for well-fleshed types.

Hoggets

There was a selection of ewe hoggets on offer at the sale with good Suffolk-type hoggets making between €180 to €210. Horn ewe hoggets were an easier trade ranging in price from €140 to €150.

Cull ewes

There was a mixed quality of cull ewes at today’s sale with lowland ewes weighing between 70kg to 79kg trading on average €140, while heavier ewes weighing over 90kg were making from €180 to €190.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart auctioneer Rodney Windrum said: “Sheep are a great trade with prices holding up well. Fat lambs are a little bit easier due to smaller numbers through the yard.”

Carnaross Mart will host its next special sale on Saturday 30 July for a Cooley Sheep Breeder sale of store lambs. From Tuesday 2 August onwards, the general sheep sale in Carnaross Mart will begin at 10.30am.

This pen of eight ram lambs weighed 47.75kg and sold for €153 (€3.20/kg).

This pen of 13 ewe lambs weighed 30.76kg and sold for €97 (€3.21/kg).

This pen of three horn ewe hoggets weighed 43kg and sold for €134 (€3.12/kg).

This pen of three ram lambs weighed 31kg and sold for €103 (€3.22/kg).

This pen of seven ram lambs weighed 33 mg and sold for €102 (€3.09/kg).

This pen of 14 ram lambs weighed 34.28kg and sold for €105 (€3.06/kg).

This pen of three ewe hoggets weighed 40.33kg and sold for €106 (€2.65/kg).