Crowds have come in their droves to the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Tuesday morning, with some patrons travelling over four hours to be there when the gates opened.

One of the first people in the gate on Tuesday was Liam O'Ceallaigh from Bunclody, Co Wexford, who came with his two sons.

James O'Sullivan, a forestry farmer from Millstreet, Co Cork, was a step ahead of others and came to Ratheniska last night.

"I came up last night and I slept in my van and it went great. They opened the gates early too, so what more could I ask for.

"Forestry is my main interest in coming here today. I hope to get some new tips on what's happening in the forestry world," he said.

Another early riser was Imelda Coughlan from Belgooly, Co Cork, who left home at 4.45am this morning.

"I came here today very early and the reason I came is because it has such a big variety on display.

"We left at quarter to five and we were here at quarter to seven," she said.