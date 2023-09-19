Crowds flocked to a very wet Ratheniska, Co Laois, for day one of Ploughing 2023.

Farmers have come from near and far to attend this year's National Ploughing Championships, some of whom stayed locally last night, while some travelled more than four hours this morning to get to Ratheniska in Co Laois.

Leaving home at 4am, Cork couple Tony Frances and Alan Pyburn from Durrus, near Bantry in Co Cork, were one of the first to set foot on the tracks at Ploughing 2023.

Farming 20-plus cows at home in Cork, Alan says he comes every year for the day out.

"The father is milking at home his whole life, so I'll be taking over then," Alan said.

A contingent of Carlow students were up at 6am to get through the gates nice and early in Ratheniska.

Melissa Nolan from Ballon, Pamela Nolan from Ballon and Lauren Nolan from Myshall all have sheep at home and said they were excited to see some of the different breeds on show.