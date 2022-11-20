David, Alan and Frank Gibbons and judge George Gott with Slievebawn Snowy, female champion which sold for €3,000. / S Kinahan

On what was one of the coldest mornings of the year so far, Irish Shorthorn breeders travelled to Roscommon Mart for their annual premier show and sale.

Judging the pre-sale show was George Gott, a well-known Shorthorn breeder from Northern Ireland. He had a very difficult task, in particular with the female classes. There were six heifer classes and three bull classes on the morning, with multiple national champions and summer show champions going head-to-head.

Securing the male championship was Whitepark Bertie, a March 2021-born bull sired DRS Super Mario from the herd of Bertie Mannion, Athlone, Co Roscommon. This five-star bull previously collected three red rosettes throughout the summer, including at Tullamore Show, and went on to sell for €3,700.

Reserve male champion was yet another multiple summer show winner, Ricketstown Shazam 313, bred and exhibited by Martin Kelly, Rathvilly, Co Carlow.

Ricketstown Shazam, Reserve male champion for Martin Kelly who sold for €2,000. / S. Kinahan

The January 2022-born bull sired by Hildaland Laird Ex94 boasted five stars on replacement, terminal, docility, carcase weight and daughter milk and sold for €2,000.

Slievebawn Snowy, a Clonina Explorer 300 daughter from the herd of Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, caught the judge’s eye on the day as she secured the female championship from a very hot lineup.

The May 2021-born maiden heifer who was also the Junior female calf champion on her debut at the first ever Irish Shorthorn National Show in September 2021 sold for €3,000.

Glannview Mabel, reserve female champion with Adrian Flatley and judge George Gott. / S. Kinahan

The reserve female champion title went to Adrian Flatley, Kilkelly, Co Mayo, for his September 2021 heifer Glannview Mabel sired by Ballyart Lucky ET who unfortunately failed to meet her reserve.

Creaga Skyler, first prize winner for Noel and Lisa Dowd and highest priced animal in the sale selling for €4,300. / S Kinahan

Securing the highest price on the day, was first prize winner Creaga Skyler who sold to the UK for €4,300. Skyler is an April 2020-born heifer sired by the 2018 Balmoral junior champion Creaga Noble Art from Noel and Lisa Dowd, Creggs, Co Roscommon, and is scanned in calf to Creaga Toro.

