Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon, Tom Arnold, chair of the Agri Food Strategy Group, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment at the launch of Food Vision 2030. \ Fennell Photography

A major new, decade-long and pioneering strategy for Ireland’s food and drinks sector has received Government approval.

The sectoral roadmap Food Vision 2030 – A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems aims to increase the country’s agri-food exports from €14bn to €21bn by 2030 and in the process enhance Ireland’s position as global leader in safe, sustainable agri-food exports.

The aim of Food Vision 2030 is that Ireland will become a world leader in sustainable food systems over the next decade delivering benefits for the sector, for Irish society and the environment.

Sustainability

The strategy was developed by a cross-sectoral committee of agri-food stakeholders and envisages a pathway to a position of world leadership based on progressing the three pillars of sustainability – economic, environmental and social.

It has four high level missions and a series of specific goals and actions designed to achieve them, which are:

A climate-smart, environmentally-sustainable agri-food sector.

Viable and resilient primary producers, with enhanced well-being

Food that is safe, nutritious and appealing, trusted and valued at home and abroad

An innovative, competitive and resilient sector, driven by technology and talent.

Largest indigenous sector

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will oversee the monitoring and implementation process for Food Vision 2030 with farm and fisher incomes central to the Minister’s ambition for the strategy.

Speaking at the launch of the policy, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Agriculture, food and the marine is our largest indigenous sector. It is ingrained in the fabric of Irish society and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“The vision of being a world leader in sustainable food systems acknowledges the challenges the sector faces, not least environmentally, but crucially it also charts a pathway for the future. We accept the challenge put to Government, to work with the sector in ensuring its future sustainability, economic, environmental and social, and in realising the inherent opportunities that presents.”

'Right vision'

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar said he was “very aware of the economic and social contribution made by Irish food and drink companies, from the artisan producer to multinationals. I believe the vision of this Strategy is the right one for the future".

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the Food Vision committee, led by Tom Arnold, had produced a strategy that was balanced and credible, and identified a significant opportunity for Ireland in moving to a position of world leadership in sustainable food systems.

“I welcome the focus on ensuring that farmers, fishers and food producers are competitive and productive, with enhanced well-being and economic sustainability," McConalogue said.

“The incomes of our producers are central and critical to the success of Food Vision 2030 as they are the bedrock of our world-class agri-food sector. The strategy recognises the crucial role the sector has and will continue to play in rural and coastal communities, and in achieving balanced regional development for the country as a whole.”

“This agreed Food Vision 2030 strategy sets a clear agenda for change, and I will work to ensure its success,” he pledged.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the strategy put, for the first time, environmental measures central to an agri-food sector plan.

Ryan commented: “One crucial element is that it states clearly that the strategy must adjust to meet the Climate Action Plan being launched later this year, as well as other environmental measures which are being rolled out. This will be crucial in future-proofing Ireland's agricultural and marine sectors.

“I see this, along with other Government strategies, resulting in a new generation of farmers and foresters working the land in a sustainable way, with nature being restored, water quality improving, and premium prices being delivered for high quality sustainable produce.”

Earlier this year, the Environmental Pillar, an umbrella group for environmental NGOs on the strategy committee pulled out of the talks on the draft strategy, saying it could not stand over or support the strategy.

Although the door was left open for the Environmental Pillar to return to the table, it did not.