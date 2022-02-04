Paddocks with heavy covers of grass close to the yard have been earmarked for cows with calves at foot.

With the calving season getting underway on Tullamore Farm and the lambing due to start in mid-March, good grass covers around the yard will become essential for the release of the newborn calves and lambs.

Paddocks with good hedges situated close to the yard have been closed off since late October to make sure there are sufficient heavy covers for letting out animals early.

Farm manager Shaun Diver said: "It’s important to close off these paddocks in autumn to provide efficient grass cover for the release of the stock for the spring grazing period. The temptation is always to go back in there in November to buy a few extra weeks, but that then puts you under pressure in springtime.’’

Shaun discusses the ideal paddock conditions and location for turning out cows with young calves @farmersjournal @FJBeef @Niamh_gunn @diver_shaun pic.twitter.com/zd8mHMFxud — FJ Sheep (@FJSheep) February 3, 2022

Some of the paddocks that were grazed with sheep until late November have now been closed off to allow for regrowth of grass to be used in late spring. Some of these paddocks will also be closed off now, with the aim to be used for an early cut of silage in mid-May.

The grass cover this week on the farm is 653/DM/ha, which is an increase of 27/DM/ha from last week.

"I’m happy with the overall grass cover result for this week. The average daily growth is at 7/kg/day, which would be good for this time of year," Shaun said.

"Currently there is very little stock out, with only four weanling heifers, along with 77 ewes that are in-lamb, grazing outside. If weather remains mild and dry, we will plan on letting out the cows and calves in the next week.’’

Calving on the farm is getting busy, with six cows calving down this week. Sheep are due to start lambing on 14 March.

Tullamore Farm will feature on the next episode of the Irish Farmers Journal spring series of webinars taking place on Wednesday 16 February at 8pm on farmersjournal.ie.