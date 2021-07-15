Grassweed resistance could become the challenge of the decade for growers.

Problem grassweeds such as wild oats, sterile brome, Italian ryegrass and blackgrass continue to increase in severity in tillage fields.

Many of these grassweeds are now developing reduced sensitivity or, in some cases, resistance to commonly used herbicides.

Make no mistake, if this problem is left unchecked it will only increase in severity and will become one of the biggest challenges of the decade to face growers.

To explore this further, the Irish Farmers Journal recently caught up with research officer at Teagasc Vejaya Bhaskar to discuss some of his research findings.

We also spoke to head of the crops knowledge transfer department Michael Hennessy about the practical steps growers should take if they have a grassweed problem.

Watch the full video below.

Grass weeds getting more and more difficult to control from Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.