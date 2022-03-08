This Charolais bullock, born in February 2020, weighed 510kg and sold for €1,110 (€2.18/kg).

A steady trade remained for heifers and bullocks in Carrigallen Mart, Co Leitrim, on Monday night.

The sale attracted an entry of 100 heifers and bullocks, with an overall clearance rate of 94%.

Top call on the night went to an April-2020 born Limousin heifer that weighed 635kg and sold for €1,840 (€2.90/kg).

The @farmersjournal in Carrigallen Mart county Leitrim. This July 2020 born @irishcharolais heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €1,770 (€2.93/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/BiwJYHz39W — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 7, 2022

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged at €2.28/kg, with some better-quality heifers falling under the hammer at €2.50/kg, with a high entry of Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifers dominating the sale.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.00/kg to €2.72/kg, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg were falling under the hammer for around €2.50/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Carrigallen Mart county Leitrim. This April 2020 born @irishlimousin heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €1,840 (€2.90/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/9IKXR4S7qT — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 7, 2022

Heavier fleshed heifers exceeding 600kg were in high demand, with many heifers in this bracket coming in around €2.65/kg, with some better-fleshed heifers hitting the €3.00/kg mark.

The @farmersjournal in Carrigallen Mart county Leitrim. This May 2020 born @irishcharolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.76/kg)@FJBeef pic.twitter.com/R1WkPnGoeD — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 7, 2022

Bullocks

Bullocks were a cooler trade on the day, with lighter bullocks between 300kg and 400kg averaging at €2.29/kg.

A large sale of bullocks took place in Carrigallen last Thursday, which probably took away a little from the bullock show on Monday.

Forward store bullocks between 500kg and 600kg were ranging in price from €2.04/kg and €2.39/kg, with heavier bullocks over the 600kg bracket coming in around €2.40/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Helen Kells said: "Heavy cattle continue to be a super trade, with a combination of both northern buyers and factory agents driving demand for heavy cattle."

Carrigallen will host a show and sale for heifers on Thursday 10 March, with 450 heifers booked for the day.

In pictures

This March 2020-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 525kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.10/kg).

This November 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 570kg and sold for (€2.39/kg).

This October 2020-born Hereford bullock weighed 430kg and sold for €890 (€2.07/kg).

This June 2019-born Limousin bullock weighed 540kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.22/kg)

This June 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 560kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.63/kg).

This July 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €1,770 (€2.93/kg).

This February 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 590kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.53/kg).

This November 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 475kg and sold for €1,250 (€2.63/kg).

This September 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 500kg and sold for €1,340 (€2.68/kg).

This Hereford heifer, born in March 2020, weighed 485kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.32/kg).