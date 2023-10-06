The mart trade continues to exceed expectations in many parts of the country, with prices for all animals up on the same time last year.

Some big numbers were seen out in marts this week, especially in the west, but despite the big numbers, the trade held steady.

Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch described the trade at its special sale of heifers as electric, with breeding heifers being in especially high demand last Wednesday. The sale saw over 300 heifers sold.

Top third

The top third of heifers came in at an average price of €3.37/kg, with some of the breeding types crossing €4/kg. Average heifers came in at €2.92/kg.

The next big date in the diary is next Friday night 13 October, where the McAnenly family hold their Mableview farm annual sale in Elphin at 7pm. The sale will consist of 58 in-calf heifers along with eight heifers with calves at foot.

Check out the 10 top-priced heifers in the videos below.

This June 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 640kg and sold for €4,220 (€6.59/kg).

This June 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €2,820 (€4.70/kg).

This May 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 680kg and sold for €2,680 (€3.94/kg).

This May 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 665kg and sold for €2,620 (€3.94/kg).

This March 2022-born Belgian Blue weighed 535kg and sold for €2,360 (€4.41/kg).

This May 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 865kg and sold for €2,180 (€2.52/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 750kg and sold for €2,130 (€2.84/kg).

This January 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 740kg and sold for €2,130 (€2.88/kg).

This June 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €2,100 (€3.31/kg).

This January 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 730kg and sold for €2,080 (€2.85/kg).