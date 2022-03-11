This Hereford bullock, born in December 2019, weighed 685kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.45/kg).

It was another positive day for trade on Thursday at Castlerea Mart, Co Roscommon, with over 300 heifers and bullocks on offer throughout the sale.

On the day, all three rings were in full swing, with farmers, factory agents and some Northern Ireland buyers active throughout and contributing to the overall clearance rate of 96%.

Top price went to a May 2019-born Charolais heifer that weighed 765kg and sold for €2,520 (€3.29/kg). This was closely followed by a March-2018-born Limousin heifer that weighed 670kg and sold for €2,020 (€3.01/kg).

Heifers

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket averaged at €2.50/kg, with a selection of top-quality heifers falling under the hammer at €2.80/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight category ranged in price from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg were falling under the hammer for around €2.70/kg.

Forward-store heifers and slaughter-fit lots were the highlight of the trade, with heavier heifers over 600kg making around €2.66/kg and some super-quality heifers exceeding the €3.00/kg mark on several occasions.

The @farmersjournal in Castlerea Mart county Roscommon . This June 2020 born @irishcharolais heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.70/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/AuTOx0cvMh — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 10, 2022

Bullocks

Light bullocks between 300kg and 400kg were averaging at €2.35/kg.

Forward-store bullocks between 500kg and 600kg were ranging in price from €2.25/kg and €3.00/kg, with heavier bullocks over the 600kg mark coming in around €2.67/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Castlerea Mart county Roscommon. This August 2020 born @irishlimousin bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.76/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/6kMHIqPwyj — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 10, 2022

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Brendan Egan said: "We had a great sale today, with a lot of numbers through the yard due to no sale for St Patrick's Day next week.

"Prices remained very good for all types of stock, with a particular interest for short-keep cattle on the day."

Castlerea Mart will host its next sale on Monday 21 March, with over 200 bullocks booked for the sale.

In pictures

This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.70/kg).

This Limousin heifer, born in May 2020, weighed 550kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.71/kg).

This February 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €1,860 (€2.93/kg).

This January 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 625kg and sold for €1,820 (€2.91/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 550kg and sold for €1,560 (€2.84/kg).