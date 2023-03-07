Faulty electrical installations can result in farm fires, dairy farmer John Stone says.

A new video has been developed to show farmers exactly what they need to know about electrical safety on their farms.

The video, launched by Minister of State for farm safety Martin Heydon TD and Minister of State for employment affairs Neale Richmond TD and produced by the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC) shows John Stone, a dairy farmer from Co Meath.

Stone demonstrates the changes he has made on his farm and the checks he carries out around electricity to make his farm safer.

The farm video demonstrates how all electrical work on farms must be carried out by a registered electrical contractor.

Stone explains that a well-maintained electrical installation on a farm will minimise the risk of an electrical safety incident and avoid breakdowns.

He also says that to prevent electric shock from portable equipment, residual current devices (RCDs) must be fitted on all socket circuits.

Three deaths occured on farms between 2013 and 2022 due to an electrical problem, says the HSA. \ Philip Doyle

To ensure RCDs work properly, Stone said they must be tested at least every six months by pressing the test-trip button.

Ultimately, the dairy farmer says that faulty electrical installations can result in farm fires.

He also notes that “stray” electricity can increase mastitis problems in milking cows.

Hazards

According to ESB Networks, the top seven electrical hazards on farms are fallen electricity wires, wiring installation, portable tools, bonding and stray voltage, electric fences, stand-by generators, machinery and high loads.

Although the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has seen considerable progress made in upgrading electrical installations on farms over the last decade, sub-standard electrical installations and equipment are still found on Irish farms.

Poorly maintained installations, particularly those outdoors and in wet conditions, present a significant risk of electrocution.

Farmers are encouraged to watch a new video reminding them of electrical safety measures.

The HSA has reported three farm fatalities in the period 2013 to 2022, where the fatality or injury was triggered by an electrical problem in an agricultural setting.

Committee

The FSPAC is an advisory committee to the board of the HSA.

ESB Networks, the HSA, Teagasc, FBD Insurance and the Department of Agriculture all had a role in developing the video.

“This video demonstrates the need for all farmers to check the electrical supply and outputs in their yards and buildings. Doing so makes the farm safe, not only for them, but all visitors and workers on the farm.

“I’d urge all farmers to set aside time to check their electrical supplies, look at what improvements may be needed and use a registered contractor to complete the required updates. Minimise the risks and make sure your farm uses electricity safely,” Minister Heydon said.

