The campaign highlights five key areas where outdoor workers can improve their safety when working in the summer sun. / Rebecca Wallace

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 cases diagnosed annually.

This number has doubled in the past 10 years and is expected to grow even higher if steps are not taken to safeguard skin health.

Such risks include farmers working outdoors in the summer sun.

To educate risk groups on the dangers of sunlight on bare skin, the Irish Skin Foundation, University Hospital Limerick, the National Cancer Control Programme and Healthy Ireland have teamed up to bring a series of instructional videos to the public.

Consultant dermatologist at the University hospital Limerick Dr Sinead Field is one of the professionals involved in the campaign.

“Our aim in developing these animations was to bring the SunSmart messaging to life by creating a novel skin cancer awareness campaign in response to these changed circumstances and explore how digital health promotion initiatives can support all of us in adopting healthy sun protective behaviours,” she said.

Working outdoors

The five Ss

The campaign focuses on five key and easily memorable actions that help lessen the risks associated with being in the sun over the summer.

Slip-on clothing that covers your skin.

Slop on sunscreen.

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat.

Seek shade.

Slide on sunglasses.