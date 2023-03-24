The specialist team at the Irish Farmers Journal host the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk series at Tullamore Farm.

Over 440 secondary school students flocked to the Irish Farmers Journal demonstration farm Tullamore Farm on Thursday to learn about farming and the agricultural industry.

The event was the last in a series of Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk events. The series demonstrates the practical elements of modern agriculture to second-level students preparing for their Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science exam.

The aim is for students to gain real-life experiences on working farms and hear from agri-food industry experts and leading academics in a practical environment.

From observing cows being milked, comparing different breeds of cattle, examining soil profiles, lamb births, to watching piglets suckle and farm safety demonstrations the students get to experience the realities of the subjects that they are taught each day in the classroom.

At Tullamore Farm, the students met and spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal specialists in beef and lamb production, farm buildings and the agricultural industry. They were given an in-depth look at the tillage industry, farm machinery and safety, as well as farm sustainability and climate targets.

Watch back some of the highlights of the day and the educational experience here: