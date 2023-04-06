Michael Molloy, Neil Twomey (judge) and Adrian Bateman (IHBS president) with the champion bull Moyclare Victory that sold for €5,500. \Shanon Kinahan

On the first sunny day for as long as most of us can remember, Dunsinane Ned 2 from the herd of Glenn Jacob brought the sunshine to Nenagh Mart all the way from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, for the spring Hereford show and sale.

Glenn Jacob and and Pat Hayes pictured with third-prizewinner and top-priced bull in the sale Dunsinane Ned 2 that sold for €8,300. \Shanon Kinahan

@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree are around the ring in Nenagh today for the Spring @IrishHereford show and sale ???? champion of the day goes to lot 37 Moyclare Victory and reserve to lot 30 Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy ?? sale kicking off on #martbids in the next 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/LHRIKNDBjx April 6, 2023

The August 2021-born bull was sired by the homebred Dunsinane Clyde and is out of a Haven Kingpin dam and sold for €8,300 to Co Limerick pedigree breeder Pat Hayes.

Mossy Geary and John Hayes with first-prizewinner Dromona Paddy that sold for €6,100. \ Shanon Kinahan

The second-highest price was paid for the first-prizewinner Dromona Paddy from the herd of Maurice Geary, Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Peter and Lily Cooke with the reserve champion Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy that sold for €4,300. \ Shanon Kinahan

The August 2021-born bull was sired by Hollow Point Broker and is out of a Free Town Nevada cow. It boasted a dairy beef index of €107 and sold to pedigree breeder John Hayes from Co Meath for €6,100.

Next to top the polls was Moyclare Victory from the herd of Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly.

The January 2022-born bull was the youngest bull in the sale and was selected by Cork judge Neil Twomey as the pre-sale show champion.

Patrick and Willie Farrell with first-prizewinner Cave Hill Apache that sold for €4,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Caislean Jake son was bred from a Free Town Nadal Dam and was extremely easy calving at just 0.8%. The five-star bull sold for €5,500.

???? €5,500 ???? champion of the day, Moyclare Victory sells for €5,500 at the spring @IrishHereford show and sale in Nenagh ?? sired by Caislean Jake out of a Free Town Nadal dam @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/jYAhDxmm30 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 6, 2023

Following on and securing the next-highest price was the pre-sale show reserve champion Bonleapoll1 Del Boy.

The December 2021-born bull was sired by Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler from the herd of Peter Cooke, Thurles, Co Tipperary, and sold for €4,300.

The prizewinning bull came off the back of a very successful 2022 show season, including having won the senior male championship at the 2022 National Calf Show.

@FJ_Pedigree around the ring in Nenagh where the reserve champion of the day, Bonnleapoll1 Del Boy sired by Chrurchcrosspoll 1 Hurler has just sold for €4,300 ??@IrishHereford pic.twitter.com/3y4Zr9eMcS — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 6, 2023

Following on closely behind was first-prizewinner Cave Hill Apache from the herd of Padraig Farrell, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The Allowdale Rambo son was bred from a Kilsunny Goliath dam and sold for €4,000. Allowdale Rambo has been one of the top breed sires over the past two years.

For a full sale report, make sure to check out next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.