On the first sunny day for as long as most of us can remember, Dunsinane Ned 2 from the herd of Glenn Jacob brought the sunshine to Nenagh Mart all the way from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, for the spring Hereford show and sale.
@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree are around the ring in Nenagh today for the Spring @IrishHereford show and sale ???? champion of the day goes to lot 37 Moyclare Victory and reserve to lot 30 Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy ?? sale kicking off on #martbids in the next 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/LHRIKNDBjx— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 6, 2023
The August 2021-born bull was sired by the homebred Dunsinane Clyde and is out of a Haven Kingpin dam and sold for €8,300 to Co Limerick pedigree breeder Pat Hayes.
The second-highest price was paid for the first-prizewinner Dromona Paddy from the herd of Maurice Geary, Kilmallock, Co Limerick.
The August 2021-born bull was sired by Hollow Point Broker and is out of a Free Town Nevada cow. It boasted a dairy beef index of €107 and sold to pedigree breeder John Hayes from Co Meath for €6,100.
Next to top the polls was Moyclare Victory from the herd of Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly.
The January 2022-born bull was the youngest bull in the sale and was selected by Cork judge Neil Twomey as the pre-sale show champion.
The Caislean Jake son was bred from a Free Town Nadal Dam and was extremely easy calving at just 0.8%. The five-star bull sold for €5,500.
???? €5,500 ???? champion of the day, Moyclare Victory sells for €5,500 at the spring @IrishHereford show and sale in Nenagh ?? sired by Caislean Jake out of a Free Town Nadal dam @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/jYAhDxmm30— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 6, 2023
Following on and securing the next-highest price was the pre-sale show reserve champion Bonleapoll1 Del Boy.
The December 2021-born bull was sired by Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler from the herd of Peter Cooke, Thurles, Co Tipperary, and sold for €4,300.
The prizewinning bull came off the back of a very successful 2022 show season, including having won the senior male championship at the 2022 National Calf Show.
@FJ_Pedigree around the ring in Nenagh where the reserve champion of the day, Bonnleapoll1 Del Boy sired by Chrurchcrosspoll 1 Hurler has just sold for €4,300 ??@IrishHereford pic.twitter.com/3y4Zr9eMcS— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 6, 2023
Following on closely behind was first-prizewinner Cave Hill Apache from the herd of Padraig Farrell, Athlone, Co Westmeath.
The Allowdale Rambo son was bred from a Kilsunny Goliath dam and sold for €4,000. Allowdale Rambo has been one of the top breed sires over the past two years.
For a full sale report, make sure to check out next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.
The first bull is in the ring here in Nenagh at the spring @IrishHereford show and sale ?? Third prize winner Glaslough Washington sired by Cill Cormaic Quinlan sold for €3,200 ?? @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/0qnuglpe8G— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 6, 2023
