This pen of first-prize-winning hoggets weighed 74kg and sold for €232/head.

This pen of 11 Suffolk cross hoggets weighed 64kg and sold for €200/head.

These four Suffolk lambs weighed 51kg and sold for €215/head.

This pen of eight Texel cross lambs weighed 47kg and sold for €171/head.

This pen of three Suffolk cross ewe lambs weighed 53kg and sold for €168/head.

These three Texel cross lambs weighed 53kg and sold for €157/head.

Ballyjamesduff mart had a big entry of breeding hoggets and lambs at last week’s special show and sale. Breeding sheep were in demand with lots of customers for good quality breeding stock.

Top price of the night went to a pen of Suffolk cross hoggets weighing 74kg with the hammer dropping at €232/head.

In general, good-quality hoggets ranged in price from €180-€230/head with lighter lots a little harder to sell. A number of lots of two- to three-year-old ewes were selling around the €200/head mark.

Heavy lambs were in demand with a number of lots of lambs around the 50kg selling for €150-€170/head.

The standout lot was a pen of four Suffolk lambs weighing 50kg with the hammer dropping at €215/head.

A pen of five Belclare/Texel cross lambs weighing 49kg hit €168/head. Lighter lambs in the 40-45kg bracket were generally hitting €130-€150/head with the heavier lots making the bets money. Lambs in the 35-40kg bracket were back around €100-€120/head depending on breed and quality.

Ballyjamesduff mart’s Paul Sheridan said: “We have seen a lot of new people getting into sheep in Cavan in the last two years and that’s driving demand for good-quality breeding stock. We have also seen more store lamb purchasers move out in the last two weeks which is adding more bite to the trade."