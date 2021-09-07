Meath County Fire Service was called to the scene of a large straw bale fire in a field outside Ashbourne, Co Meath on Sunday 5 September.
@MCCFireService are currently in attendance an extremely large straw bail fire outside Ashbourne… The flames may be seen from a distance. The fire is contained to the field.. @LMFMRADIO @meathchronicle @rtenews pic.twitter.com/vlhfydfAX5— Meath Fire Service (@MCCFireService) September 5, 2021
The blaze could be seen from a distance and fire crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the field, with no injuries reported.
@MCCFireService are still in attendance. The incident is contained to the field.. pic.twitter.com/XLIT4wAGHk— Meath Fire Service (@MCCFireService) September 5, 2021
