In the latest in our series of study guide videos, the co-author of our Crops study guides Jim Power speaks with Irish Farmers Journal’s farm sustainability specialist Siobhan Walsh.

Jim Power discusses content and key learning outcomes for students and teachers.

This classroom video takes students and teachers beyond the content of the weekly study guides, adding context and practical examples to enhance their understanding on the topics of crops. Key areas covered:

Soil factors affecting the growth of crops.

Crop rotation and its benefits.

Soil structure and management.

Pest and weed control options.

Multi-species swards.

Tips and ideas for the fifth year IIS project.

If you have any questions related to this video, or on any of the topics covered in the weekly study guides, feel free to email us at studyguidevideos@farmersjournal.ie