This June 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €990 (€2.87/kg).

Manorhamilton Mart held its general sale of cattle on Monday 16 May, with a total of 111 lots forward for the sale.

Plainer-type cattle were harder sold, but there was plenty of farmer buyer activity for grass cattle.

Exporters and feedlot buyers were also active, contributing to an overall clearance rate of 98%.

Heifers

Feedlot buyers are still hungry for heavy cattle, with the main focus on the good-quality R+ and U grades.

Lighter good-quality weanling heifers were an easier trade, with heifers weighing in the 200kg to 300kg bracket making on average €2.50/kg.

Weanling heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket were selling from €2.42/kg to €3.00/kg, with a small selection of forward store heifers over the 450kg weight bracket coming in around €2.70/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Manorhamilton Mart, county Leitrim. This June-2021 born Charolais heifer weighed 285kg and sold for €740 (€2.60/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/lLTpKdZuQY — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 16, 2022

Bulls

Weanling bulls with weight ranging from 200kg to 300kg averaged at €2.75/kg, with super-quality weanlings attracting plenty of interest from buyers, with a number of bulls hitting over the €3.00/kg mark.

Bulls in the 300kg to 400kg category ranged mainly from €2.41/kg to €3.04/head.

Bulls weighing between 400kg and 450kg ranged in price from €2.12/kg to €2.90/kg. Heavier fleshed bulls over the 450kg mark were trading in around €2.65/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Manorhamilton Mart, county Leitrim. This April-2021 born Charolais bullock weighed 410kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.70/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/ELP08q0CME — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 16, 2022

Dry cows

Dry cows continue to be the highlight of the sale, with mart auctioneer James McCarney saying that "many of the heavier fleshed continental cows were fetching higher prices than the heifers and bullocks".

Two cull cows made prices of €1,920/head on the day, with the first cow into the ring being a July 2017-born Simmental cow that weighed 750kg, followed by a March 2013-born Charolais cow weighing 730kg.

The @farmersjournal in Manorhamilton Mart, county Leitrim. This March-2017 born Charolais cow weighed 730kg and sold for €1,920 (€2.63/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/WvpxINRQVV — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 16, 2022

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, James said: "Trade was very good today, with cattle at an all-time high these past few weeks.

"The majority of farmers are very happy with their prices, especially those selling higher-quality lots."

Manorhamilton Mart will host its next special sale on Monday 6 June for weanling bulls and heifers.

In pictures

This March 2021-born Shorthorn bull weighed 515kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.68/kg).

This November 2021-born Aberdeen Angus bull weighed 275kg and sold for €850 (€3.09/kg).

This May 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 400kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.75/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 360kg and sold for €860 (€2.39kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 410kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.65/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 320kg and sold for €760 (€2.38/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 255kg and sold for €660 (€2.69/kg).

This December 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 295kg and sold for €730 (€2.47/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 230kg and sold for €640 (€2.79/kg).

This September 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 235kg and sold for €550 (€2.34/kg).