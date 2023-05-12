First-prizewinner Hallow Atwood Carmen and second-prizewinner Priestland 6189 Banner Laurel in the cow in milk class.

4pm: Charolais takes the junior championship

And it’s the Charolais breed that takes the junior championship.

Robert McWilliam’s Stranagone Top Dog, a May 2022-born Charolais bull, was the pick of Andrew Hughes.

Standing in second place was the Limouisn, with James Alexander's young Limousin bull, with the Aberbeen Angus breed coming in third place in the championship.

3.45pm: Hereford takes the native beef pairs championship

The beef interbreed judging is well under way here in Balmoral, with the native beef pairs going to the Hereford breed for a bull and a heifer.

Second in the native beef pairs championship went to the Shorthorn breed.

In the continental pairs class, first prize went to a pair of Charolais, with the Limousins taking up the second spot.

Best native group of three went to the Shorthorn group of one bull and two cow-calf pairs. Standing in second place was the Hereford group of one bull and two heifers.

First prize in the continental group of three went to the Limousin group, with the Simmentals taking up the second spot.

The junior championship is currently under way, with the senior interbreed championship due to start at 4pm.

The finest interbreed continental pairs class you ever did see @balmoralshow ?????? A slow and steady walk around the ring before the @BritCharolais pair were tapped out as the champions and the @LimousinUK pair as the reserve champions ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJNorth pic.twitter.com/KRijgaZX24 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 12, 2023

@farmersjournal on the cattle lawns at @balmoralshow show for the junior beef champion of champions class. A very strong line up of cattle for the future here. Judge Andrew Hughes making his final decisions here now. @_shanonkinahan_ @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/vWNOT8GNKi — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2023

1.15pm: Jersey results

The Jersey pairs class was led with quality over quantity, with three entries from two different breeders.

Scooping first and third prize was the Fleming family from Downpatrick, Co Down, while second prize was won by Clandeboyce Estate from Bangor, Co Down.

@farmersjournal at @balmoralshow. Best pair of Jersey cows in milk goes to the Co. Down based Fleming family. Judge Blaise Tomlinson says they are the best pairs of cows he has seen anywhere in Europe. @FJ_Pedigree @_shanonkinahan_ pic.twitter.com/Jd9rUWLwrA — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2023

1.00pm: Holstein championship heads for Derry

A busy day's judging for Michael Yates from Kirkcudbrightshire has culminated in a fantastic lineup for the overall Holstein championship.

Champion

Standing in the supreme champion spot was Martin and Cyril Millar from Colerain, Co Derry, with their September 2019-born cow in milk, Damm Tatoo Sallie, which is sired by Duckett Crush Tatoo and out of Damm Goldsun Sallie.

Reserve and honourable mention

Next at the top of the championship lineup was Joel and Clive Richardson with Lumville M Danoise. The 2017-born cow was bred by Richard Whelan and was sired by Mountfield SSI DCY Moguil.

The honourable mention was awarded to the Wexford team of Hallow Holsteins once again, with Hallow Atwood Carmen.

@farmersjournal in @balmoralshow All very slow and calm here in the @i_h_f_a ring in as judge Michael Yates picks out his champion. All of these cows got a 1st prize in their classes this morning. @FJDairy @FJ_Pedigree @_shanonkinahan_ pic.twitter.com/n9aTllhv9K — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2023

12.30pm: Hallow heads Holsteins

In the Holstein ring, it's the turn of the production cows and what a lineup it was. The top spot was secured by Hallow Holsteins from Gorey, Co Wexford, with Hallow Atwood Carmen.

The January 2016-born cow was sired by Atwood and impressively milked over 50t of milk so far in her milking career.

Second prize in that class was awarded to Priestland 6189 Banner Laurel from the McLean family from Bushmills.

The Hallow Holsteins herd continued their success in the show ring, securing the champion pair of females, fighting off stiff competition from seven other herds.

@farmersjournal at @balmoralshow show. Another super class of pairs of milking cows in the @i_h_f_a section. 1st place goes to Martin and Cyril Millar, 2nd place to Hallow Holsteins from Co. Wexford and 3rd to the Henry family. @FJ_Pedigree @_shanonkinahan_ pic.twitter.com/Mb8xa38ReL — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2023

11am: dairy day in Balmoral

Day three in Balmoral is all about the dairy classes with competitions in Holstein, Ayrshire, Dairy Shorthorn and Jersey classes.

One of the first classes to be judged this morning was the Holstein heifer under 18 months class.

First in this class went to Slatabogie Holsteins from Derry. Their February 2022-born heifer, Slatabogie Lamba Gold, sired by Farnear Delta Lamboa, was picked out by judge Michael Yates for first prize.

Our livestock team are around the ring this morning for the @FJDairy showing classes at @balmoralshow ?? @HolsteinUK are in the ring with the first class going to Slatabogie Holsteins with Slatabogie Lambda Gold ???? pic.twitter.com/gioPMk5sqU — FJ Pedigree (@FJ_Pedigree) May 12, 2023

Second and third prize

Second went to Wexford man Melvin Masterson for his January 2022-born heifer, Boroside Jordy Red Twizzle, sired by Jordy Red, with third prize going to Agivey Holsteins for their October 2022-born heifer, Agivey McDonald Ashlyn Red, an Adam Torrens-sired heifer.

Calf heifer class

In the calf heifer class in the Holstein section, first prize went to the Wallace family for their May 2021-born heifer, Printshop Diamondback Joan, sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback.

Taking second place was the Henry family’s September 2021-born heifer, Mostragee Unstopabull Lulu, a Riverdown Unstopabull daughter.

Heifer-in-milk class

In the heifer in milk class born before the 1st November 2020, first place went to the Simpson family for their November 2020-born heifer, Damm Hurricane Mitzy, sired by Bacon Hill Hurricane.

Second place went to Printshop Chief Ida for the Wallace family, with the third rosette going to the Henry family for their 2020-born cow, Mostragee Pepper Froukje.

Keep an eye on farmersjournal.ie during the day for more ringside results as they happen.

Later this afternoon, all eyes will be on the cattle lawns for the 2023 Beef Champion of Champion’s award, as all Beef Breed Champions will compete for the coveted title.

Good morning from Day 3 at @balmoralshow. Today is @FJDairy day with classes in @i_h_f_a, Ayrshire, Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn. All eyes will be on the ring at 4pm for the beef championship @_shanonkinahan_ is reporting live from the ringside. See https://t.co/B58bv2SqtV for more pic.twitter.com/VksPchUPI0 — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 12, 2023

Day three of the 154th Balmoral Show is upon us and we have another jam-packed line-up to bring you from the cattle lawns.

Here is what you can expect from Balmoral Show Day three on www.farmersjournal.ie.

9am

This morning is all about team dairy, with judging set to kick off at 9am with the dairy young handlers’ competitions.

10am

Following on from this, the Holstein Friesians, Ayrshire, Dairy Shorthorn and Jersey Cattle classes will take to the ring at 10am.

12:45

At 12:45, the dairy interbreed cattle pairs will kick off in rings 1, 2, 3 and 4.

An early start for @FJDairy @i_h_f_a exhibitors in @balmoralshow this morning ?? Coverage on https://t.co/SUhtFzcTfZ from the dairy rings and the much sought after interbreeds later today ???? @FJ_Pedigree @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/YZEw3fb2w8 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 12, 2023

1:30pm

At 1:30pm, we will be back in the beef rings for the Native Breeds Beef Pairs championship, followed by the Continental Beef Pairs championship at 2pm.

Sticking to the beef rings, the Native Breeds Beef Group championship will take place at 2:30pm, which will again be followed by the Continental Beef Breeds Group championship at 3pm.

3:30pm

As the evening's events roll on to the big finale, the Beef Junior Champion of Champions will take place in rings 5 and 6 at 3.30pm.

4pm

At 4pm, out on the cattle lawns we will be bringing you the latest from the overall Supreme Beef Interbreed Champion of Champions. The much-anticipated event will draw spectators from all over, with an exceptional line-up.