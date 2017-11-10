Watch live: Northern Ireland mart demonstration on Monday

The Irish Farmers Journal, along with CAFRE and ABP, has organised a series of mart demonstrations this month, featuring participants in the BETTER Farm Beef Challenge NI.

Starting at 7.30pm each evening, the next event is scheduled for Markethill Mart on Monday 13 November.

This demo will be live-streamed on this page, on Monday, so make sure to come back here to see it.

The evening starts off with Kieran Mailey from the Irish Farmers Journal, who will look at the beef market in Northern Ireland and prospects for prices over the next few months.

Following Kieran is Dr Norman Weatherup from CAFRE, who will consider feeding options this winter, with a particular focus on what to do if running short of forage.

The final session will be hosted by BETTER Farm NI programme adviser Francis Breen, together with Mairead O’Grady from John Lalor Veterinary and programme farmer Mark Lewis.

Mark will have some of his stock on view and will discuss his system of production, managing cows this winter and feeding of cattle through to finish.

The event runs from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.