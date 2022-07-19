This January 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 535kg and sold for €1,690 (€3.16/kg).

Monday evening’s sale of dry cows, weanlings, bullocks and heifers in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, saw a total entry of 136 animals through the ring.

There was a steady entry of bullocks, with grass-type cattle weighing 400kg to 500kg averaging at €2.55/kg.

Leading the way in this weight bracket was a May 2021-born Charolais bullock that weighed 475kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.14/kg).

Heavier lots weighing between 500kg and 600kg ranged in price from €2.20/kg from €3.02/kg.

Demand was determined by quality and flesh on the night, with factory-fit bullocks over the 600kg mark averaging at a price of €2.76/kg.

Heifers

Heifers were a flying trade, with heifers for feeding weighing between 400kg and 500kg ranging in price from €2.27/kg to €2.96/kg.

Heavier heifers were a super trade, with those weighing in the 500kg to 600kg bracket trading from €2.42/kg to €3.16/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “Prices have remained steady the last number of weeks, with bullocks a slightly easier trade at tonight’s sale.

"Quality and short-keep cattle are still a strong trade, fetching the highest prices each week.”

Elphin Mart will host its next special sale on Monday 1 August for a sale of weanlings.

In pictures

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 565kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.97/kg).

This September 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €1,580 (€2.63kg).

This May 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €1,160 (€2.30/kg).

This September 2021-born Blonde heifer weighed 305kg and sold for €830 (€2.72/kg).

This December 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €1,670 (€2.85/kg).

This November 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 580kg and sold for €1,720 (€2.97/kg).