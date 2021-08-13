Thrive bullocks at grass this week on the demonstration farm. These cattle are currently being built up to 4kg/day concentrate at grass.

Watch the video below for a full roundup of what is happening on the Thrive dairy calf-to-beef demonstration farm in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

All finishing stock were weighed a fortnight ago and, from this, a finishing strategy has been decided upon.

Meal feeding has now started to the most forward cattle and, at this stage, heifers are being fed concentrate at a rate of 3kg/day, while bullocks are being built up to 4kg/day.

Currently, meal feeding is taking place at grass while the ground conditions are favourable.

The first of the heifers will be drafted for slaughter next week.