Both the Xerion 12.590 and 12.650 models are fitted with the CMatic CVT transmission.

This year, Claas celebrates 20 years of tractors since acquiring a majority stake in Renault Agriculture followed by its complete acquisition in 2008.

This move allowed Claas to transition from harvesting equipment specialists to a full line provider, adding standard tractors to its already existing specialist Xerion tractor range.

Today, tractors are more important than ever within the Claas product portfolio and an area where it forecasts the most potential growth, according to company CEO Jan Hendrik Mohr.

While speaking at a recent press event in Germany, Mohr recognised the level of investment that has recently gone into the Claas tractor division.

In particular, the award-winning tractor plant at Le Mans, France, and investments in subsequent areas such as parts, logistics and transmission development at the Claas Industrietechnik (CIT) Paderborn facility.

'Unmatched'

“Since its introduction 25 years ago, the Xerion is still unmatched. The Axion 900 Terra Trac remains unmatched too," said head of the Claas tractor business unit Dr Martin von Hoyningen-Huene.

"The Arion 400 has shown the best in class results from testing at the DLG Powermix. All in all, there has been many highlights over the past 25 years and you can expect a lot more to come.”

New tractor models and a smaller combine range were the focal innovations unveiled at the recent event held near the manufacturer's combine and Xerion tractor plant in Harsewinkel.

The manufacturer revealed its latest flagship Xerion tractor range. Named the 12 series, two models have been introduced - the 585hp 12.590 and 653hp 12.650. For the first time, the Terra Trac is now available as an alternative to wheels.

Claas has developed a new triangular positive drive Terra Trac unit for the new Xerion.

The two new additions have been designed with the toughest draught work in mind for markets such as North America, Australia and western Europe, North America being one area in particular where the manufacturer forecasts major growth.

Making the Xerion 12 series unique in its class is its rigid chassis and two steering axles, as opposed to its articulated competitors of John Deere's 9RX and the Case IH Quadtrac.

Engine

Jumping right in, the 12.590 and 12.650 models are fitted with a 15.6l Mercedes-Benz OM473 engine, a power unit shared with Jaguar and Lexion models.

The 12.590 churns out a max 585hp at 1,600rpm and up to 653hp in the 12.650. Torque maxes out at 3,100Nm at 1,300rpm in the 12.650. Meanwhile, engine idle speed is as low as 650rpm.

The large and somewhat oversized cooling pack is easily accessed and is fitted with a reversible hydraulic fan.

The fuel tank has been positioned with an optimum 50:50 weight distribution in mind regardless of fill level. Total fuel and AdBlue storage is 1,400l and 90l respectively.

Transmission

The 12 series retains the proven Cmatic CVT transmission, whereas most competitors in this power bracket opt to only offer powershift.

Split-power drives in the transmission encourage gentle acceleration and deceleration torque of the continuously variable transmission to avoid stress or strain on the implement frame structures and hitching devices while in working position.

The manufacturer still claims the Xerion can deliver full torque at speeds as low as 0.05km/h. The Terra Trac model can reach a top speed of 40km/h at 1,400rpm.

Hydraulics

Hydraulics was one aspect of the latest models Claas was keen to highlight, given that such heavy draught tractors are intended for applications demanding high flow rates to drive fans and pressurise coulters on large-scale drills.

Up to eight double acting spools are possible with prioritised circuits capable of delivering up to 140l/min.

Both models can be configured with up to three load-sensing pumps to deliver external implements with a maximum 537l/min at 1,900rpm, an industry first according to Claas.

Terra Trac

The Claas Industrietechnik facility in Paderborn has developed new crawler track assemblies with positive drive, especially for the Xerion.

Each axle has two auxiliary steering cylinders and large drive wheels to transfer power gently to the drive belts, while simultaneously engaging eight lugs.

The two-part frame construction of the tracks enables the two pairs of mid-rollers mounted on bogies to adapt to ground contours independently of the main frame.

Rubber blocks between the undercarriage and main frame of the track assemblies buffer bumps and vibrations.

Two belt width options are available - 762mm or 914mm.

Given its un-articulated nature, the new Xerion has similar steering characteristics to a standard tractor. As well as front axle steering, the 12 series is also available with simultaneous front and rear axle steering.

Cab

One of the main selling points of the Xerion 12 series according to Claas is operator comfort. The cab has been extended by 27cm at the front and is now sprung in each of its four corners.

The cab has been extended by 27cm and offers super visibility.

Numerous options are available, including three seat types, which are capable of being turned 40 degrees for rear visibility purposes. Customers can choose from standard, cotton or leather upholstery.

The Xerion 12 series is unique in its class that it features a fixed chassis compared to its articulated competitors.

The exhaust system has been fully integrated into the right-hand side of the chassis under the cab not to impede visibility.

All controls and functions are operated via the CMotion control lever and Cebis touchscreen terminal, a standardised approach now available on tractors from 125hp Arion 500 upwards.

While it’s unlikely that we will see any units make their way on to Irish tillage farms in the near future, it is expected that a handful of large-scale UK growers will make the investment, which is said to be in the region of €750,000.