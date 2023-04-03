Anna, Rose and Jack Murphy with Rose's nephew Jack Goulding pictured with Clara Utrecht 119 that sold for €4,800, Clara Urraco that sold for €3,500 and Clara Uttoxer that sold for €4,100. /S. Kinahan

On Saturday 1 April, the newly-formed Munster Angus Breeders group held its first premier sale in GVM Mart, Kilmallock, with a stronger buyer base around the ring and plenty of online activity to support the trade.

As on-farm sales continue to be strong, 27 out of the 37 bulls catalogued were presented for sale.

There was a 100% clearance rate, with the 27 bulls selling to an average price of €3,525.

The highest price came when auctioneer Denis Barrett’s hammer fell for Dan and Rose Murphy’s Clara Utrecht 119.

The Millstreet, Co Cork, breeders December 2021-born bull was sired by Millah Murrah Klooney K42 and placed second to the champion in the pre-sale show.

Out of a HF Rebel 53Y dam, boasting five stars and with a calving ease of just 1%, the stylish young bull sold for €4,800.

??Clara Utrecht 119, a Millah Murrah Klooney K42 son for Dan and Rose Murphy sells for €4,800 here in Kilmallock at the Munster Angus Breeders sale ???€176 Replacement ?€95 terminal ?1.7% calving ?@FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @FJDairy pic.twitter.com/jIP23iJbKL — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 1, 2023

The Murphys' success continued, as their December 2021-born bull Clara Uttoxer, by HF Alcatraz 60f and out of a Nightingale Proud Jake G405-sired dam, sold for €4,100.

Finally, their third entry of the day Clara Urraco, sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 and out of a Sav Net Worth 4200, sold for €3,500.

The champion bull secured the second-highest price in the sale for Farran, Co Kerry, breeder Denis Twomey.

@FJ_Pedigree around a packed ringside in Kilmallock for the Munster Angus Breeders sale where the champion bull, Tubridmore Up Lazy River for Denis Twomey sold for €4,500 ???? Sired by Intelagri Matteo ET and only 1.7% calving difficulty ?? @FJBeef @FJDairy pic.twitter.com/YteMr4XEGg — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 1, 2023

Tubridmore Up Lazy River, a December 2021-born bull sired by Intelagri Matteo ET out of a Blelack Egotist K513 dam.

With a replacement index of €163 and a terminal index of €119, the five-star bull sold for €4,500.