The sheep showgrounds were back in full swing on day two of Balmoral Show on Thursday.

A number of new sheep classes were introduced, with the Bleu Du Maine, Berrichon and Valais Blacknose making their debut this year.

The show is taking place from 11-14 May in the Eikon Event Centre in Lisburn, with a full schedule of events planned for each day.

Overall champion bred by Kevin and Anna McCarthy, Ballycreelly flock.

Results

Suffolk

Judging of Suffolk rams under way at Balmoral Show 2022.

  • The overall champion was the first-prize-winning shearling ewe bred by Dennis Taylor, Coleraine.
  • Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ram bred by Dennis Taylor, Coleraine.

    • Valais Blacknose judging.

    Bluefaced Leicester

  • The overall champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by James Mills, Ballytober.

    • Reserve champion was the second-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by G & J Loughery, Temain.

    Stewart Mills from Larne along with his brother Jason (8) and their Bluefaced Leicester supreme champion at Balmoral Show. \ Houston Green

    Charloais

  • The overall champion title was awarded to a the first-prize-winning ewe bred by Diane Christie, Newtownards.
  • Reserve champion was a first-prize-winning shearing ram bred by Alistair Moore, Ballymenap.

    • Paul, Wendy, Mia and Charlie Beatty from Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, with their prizewinning 4 Horn Jacob ram at Balmoral Show. \ Houston Green

    Blue Texel

  • The overall champion was the first-prize-winning ewe lamb bred by Clive Richardson.
  • Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by Shortt Alastair, Omagh.

    • Valais Blacknose

  • The overall champion was the first-prize-winning ewe bred by Irene Gray, Antrim.
  • Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning ram bred by G & J Loughery, Temain.

    • Texel

  • The overall champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by James Mills, Ballytober.

    • Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning ewe lamb by Ryan and Enma Conway, Strabane.

    Hampsire down

  • The overall champion title was awarded to Kevin and Anna McCarthy from Ballycreelly Flock.
  • The reserve champion title was awarded to J,A & Fletcher from Moss Flock.

    • Overall Jacobs shearling ewe champion went to Sean and Fiona Mcallister.