The start of the Texel judging classes at Balmoral Show. \ Houston Green

The sheep showgrounds were back in full swing on day two of Balmoral Show on Thursday.

A number of new sheep classes were introduced, with the Bleu Du Maine, Berrichon and Valais Blacknose making their debut this year.

Pamela Parker judging the Dutch Spotted classes on show on day two of @balmoralshow. @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/BhKrh7RPIN — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 12, 2022

The show is taking place from 11-14 May in the Eikon Event Centre in Lisburn, with a full schedule of events planned for each day.

Overall champion bred by Kevin and Anna McCarthy, Ballycreelly flock.

Results

Suffolk

Judging of Suffolk rams under way at Balmoral Show 2022.

The overall champion was the first-prize-winning shearling ewe bred by Dennis Taylor, Coleraine.

Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ram bred by Dennis Taylor, Coleraine.

Valais Blacknose judging.

Bluefaced Leicester

The overall champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by James Mills, Ballytober.

Reserve champion was the second-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by G & J Loughery, Temain.

Stewart Mills from Larne along with his brother Jason (8) and their Bluefaced Leicester supreme champion at Balmoral Show. \ Houston Green

Charloais

The overall champion title was awarded to a the first-prize-winning ewe bred by Diane Christie, Newtownards.

Reserve champion was a first-prize-winning shearing ram bred by Alistair Moore, Ballymenap.

Paul, Wendy, Mia and Charlie Beatty from Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, with their prizewinning 4 Horn Jacob ram at Balmoral Show. \ Houston Green

Blue Texel

The overall champion was the first-prize-winning ewe lamb bred by Clive Richardson.

Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by Shortt Alastair, Omagh.

Valais Blacknose

The overall champion was the first-prize-winning ewe bred by Irene Gray, Antrim.

Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning ram bred by G & J Loughery, Temain.

Texel

The overall champion was the first-prize-winning shearing ewe bred by James Mills, Ballytober.

Reserve champion was the first-prize-winning ewe lamb by Ryan and Enma Conway, Strabane.

Hampsire down

The overall champion title was awarded to Kevin and Anna McCarthy from Ballycreelly Flock.

The reserve champion title was awarded to J,A & Fletcher from Moss Flock.