On this week’s show, Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods on the weanling trade. He also talks to Darren Carty about the new information we have on eco schemes.

Results from the Moorepark survey for dairy farmers are out and we discuss the outcomes with Aidan Brennan.

In this show, we also speak to Glanbia dairy farmer Patrick Banville, Kerrygold/NDC Quality Milk Awards finalist from Wexford, on what he has done to make his dairy farm more sustainable, which he scored high on in the awards.