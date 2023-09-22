Bailey Carroll from Nurney, Kildare, playing in a puddle at the National Ploughing Championships 2023. \ Claire Nash

It was wet and it was mucky, but for the 200,550 people who attended the National Ploughing Championships in 2023, the mood was jubilant.

There were smiles everywhere, queues at the ice cream vans and muddy puddles that Peppa Pig would be proud of.

There was the usual brown bread, ALDI hats and a visit by President Michael D Higgins.

But there was also novel events such as Macra breaking a Guinness world record for throwing the most amount of wellingtons.

Our photography team was around the site to capture all the excitement of the three days.