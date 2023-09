Martin Kehoe from Co Wexford competing in the test match to qualify for the world contest in 2024 on Thursday the last day of the National Ploughing Championships 2023 \ Claire Nash

A lot of people don't get out to the ploughing sites to see the national ploughing competition.

This year was particularly tough, given the wet weather conditions on the first day.

The competition continued over the three days until, on day four, senior reversible class winner Jer Coakley from west Cork and senior conventional class winner Eamonn Tracey from Co Carlow were announced.

We sent our photographers out to capture some of the competition.