Action from the reversible ploughing on day three of the 90th National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. / Claire Nash

The all-Ireland senior titles were up for grabs on day three of the 90th National Ploughing Championships.

Martin Kehoe and Dan Donnelly claimed the senior conventional and reversible titles.

TheIrish Farmers Journal team covered proceedings across social media throughout the day.

They spoke to competitors and judges across all classes.

Watch some of the highlights in the video below.

For more updates from Ploughing 2021 click here and to see the results from day three of Ploughing 2021 click here.