While the 2021 National Ploughing Championships took place behind closed doors, it still proved to be one to remember.

Competitors and a lucky few who were able to enter the site were treated to three days of ploughing skill, passion and competition.

The Irish Farmers Journal tillage team reported live from the event and among the dozens of interviews conducted, one competitor stood out in particular.

Mayo man Paddy Sheridan was taking part in the junior A conventional plough class on day three of the competition. At the time of the championship, he was just one month away from turning 89.

Having ploughed competitively for the first time in 1957, Paddy has seen the transition from horses to tractor drawn ploughs first hand.

We caught up with him on the day. Watch the interview below.

