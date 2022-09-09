An almost-new Honda power washer worth €2,200 was stolen on Thursday night from a farm in south Co Tipperary.

Michael Tobin, who runs a dairy farm at Belview Park, Boytonrath, New Inn, outside Cashel, says the machine was stolen at 10.40pm and was noticed missing on Friday morning.

A calving camera recorded the thieves in the act, whom Tobin says “knew what they were coming for”.

The thieves are seen walking directly to the location of the power washer and could be identifiable through the logos on their fleeces.

Stolen!!

Honda power washer w/ hose reel stolen from our farm at 10.40 last night(Thursday 8 Sept), possibly loaded into a white SO reg van, any info greatly appreciated. New Inn area, Cashel. Thieves in video picked up by calving camera pic.twitter.com/03f4iMCSL5 — Michael Tobin (@MichaelT1992) September 9, 2022

The power washer’s identifying serial numbers include ‘Triace 10021’ (on black frame) and on the engine, the number gcbct-3566947.

Dragged to road

The power washer, along with 100ft of hosing, which are new since January, were taken from the shed they were in, dragged 200m across a field and loaded on the public road.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Tobin said: “We’re not down a lane. It’s a reasonably busy road in a quite open area. The house is beside the farmyard and if they drove in, they would’ve been seen.”

He said the thieves wheeled the power washer across the field where its tracks can be seen in the gravel at the gate, along the public road.

A neighbour collecting from a nearby pub around the time saw a white van acting suspiciously and turning in a driveway near the location. However, Tobin said this could have been completely innocent and not connected.

‘Seen it before’

The dairy farmer said he is “certain” the thieves had seen the location of the power washer before.

On Monday, two men arrived on the farm to offer power washing services and while heavy rain meant they weren’t there long, Tobin said “they would’ve seen the power washer”.

However, Tobin’s father can’t say whether these were the men visible in the calving camera footage.

The incident has been reported to Cahir gardaí, who visited the scene on Friday morning and are actively investing the matter.

Readers who recognise the men in the videos or who have any information of benefit are asked to contact Tobin on 086-168 5169 or Cahir gardaí on 052-744 5630.