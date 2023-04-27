This group of three Hereford-cross heifers, born in February and April 2022 and weighing 336kg, sold for €850 (€2.53/kg).

Strong online activity and a busy ringside created the perfect conditions for another steady weekly cattle sale in Newport Mart, Co Tipperary, this week.

Something catchy about this heifer ?? @FJBeef in Newport where this @FJ_Pedigree @irishlimousin heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,300?? @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/MGJjt6TrOx — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 27, 2023

While the weather might be taking the sting out of the trade locally, demand has not eased and prices are firm throughout.

Farmers buying for grass are helping to drive the trade and they seem to have a strong appetite, particularly for Aberdeen and Hereford cattle.

Angus heifers peaked at €1,560, which was paid for a two-year-old heifer weighing 486kg, while Hereford heifers followed suit, with 23-month-old heifers weighing 560kg selling up to €1,510.

This group of 3 @IrishHereford - cross heifers born in February and April 2022 and weighing 336kg sold for €850 here in Newport at the weekly cattle sale ?? @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/95E8wYRwoQ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 27, 2023

@farmersjournal @FJBeef are in Newport Mart today in #Tipperary where this April 2018 born @IrishHereford -cross cow and her October 2022 born @irishlimousin -cross calf at foot sold for €1,560 ?? pic.twitter.com/gfHifsH1MT April 27, 2023

Charolais-cross heifers also sold well, with a pen of three heifers weighing 208kg selling for €680 (€3.27/kg).

Bullocks

It was a similar story in the bullock ring, with Aberdeen Angus steers topping the trade at €3.30/kg, which was achieved for a bullock weighing 321kg that sold for €1,060.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal about the trade, mart manager James Lee said: “We are seeing great demand for all types of stock here in Newport at the moment, with plenty of buyers for grass.

"We are very happy with how the sales have been going this spring.”

@farmersjournal @FJBeef are back with this super @irishlimousin cow and calf pair ?? this October 2014 born cow with her September 2022 born bull calf at foot sold for €2,420 here in Newport???? pic.twitter.com/z9LnaXRjwA — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 27, 2023

@FJBeef are ringside in #Newport today for their weekly cattle sale ? this pedigree Shorthorn bull born in February 2017 and weighing 970kg sold for €1,910 ?? pic.twitter.com/frMHk8LVqm — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 27, 2023

In pictures

This group of four Charolais-cross heifers, born in May and August 2022 and weighing 208kg, sold for €680 (€3.27/kg).

This pair of Angus heifers, born in April 2022 and weighing 272kg, sold for €740 (€2.72/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross heifers, born in May 2022 and weighing 335kg, sold for €1,060 (€3.16/kg).