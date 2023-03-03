This Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2021 and weighing 660kg sold for €2,040 (€3.09/kg).

This week’s sale at Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, saw a large entry of high-quality stock across all classes, with producers of quality stock being well rewarded for their constant efforts.

Plainer types were met with an easier trade, but most classes saw a slight increase in price on the week previous, in particular the better-quality, lighter continental bullocks that saw increases of up to 70c/kg.

Bullocks a flying trade here in Kilkenny Mart today ?? This pen of 6 @irishcharolais and @irishlimousin - cross born in April and May 2021 and weighing 622kg sold for €2,180 (€3.50/kg). @FJBeef @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/6NWC3DwgqF March 2, 2023

Heavy weanling bulls in the 300kg to 400kg weight range were also up 50c/kg to 60c/kg and typically averaged €2.50/kg to €3.30/kg, with the exception of a few top-tier weanlings that sold above and beyond the €3.60/kg mark.

Lighter weanling bulls in the 200kg to 300kg weight range were down slightly, averaging out at €2.35/kg, but sold up to €2.50/kg on occasion, with a strong influence of Aberdeen Angus in this category.

@farmersjournal @FJBeef around the bullock ring in Kilkenny mart where this pen of 3 Limousin bullocks born in December 2020 and weighing 497kg sold for €1,550 (€3.12/kg). ?? pic.twitter.com/xVPXPbLehP — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 2, 2023

With just shy of 400 bullocks present, those weighing over 600kg were met with strong demand from factory buyers around the ringside, who generally had to dig deep and pay up to the €3.60/kg mark and beyond in a number of cases for well-fleshed continental bullocks.

However, their more traditional Hereford and Aberdeen Angus counterparts also sold well, securing prices between €2.40/kg and €2.80/kg.

This pen of 6 @IrishHereford bullocks born in March and April 2021 and weighing 578kg sold for €1490 (€2.58/kg) here in Kilkenny @FJBeef @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/bXcrvO2lhi — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 2, 2023

With the largest male entry seen in bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg, the top-end bullocks were noted as securing increases of up to 20c/kg on just a week earlier.

@FJBeef are in Kilkenny mart this afternoon where this pen of 6 @irishlimousin and @irishcharolais - cross bullocks born in April and May 2021 and weighing 546kg sold for €1,680 (€3.08kg) #martbids pic.twitter.com/1An137Aiyd — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 2, 2023

The quality of cows available at Thursday’s sale was exceptional, with a number of well-fleshed and well-coloured cows selling well above the average prices, frequently clearing the €3.00/kg mark.

The 146 cows on offer averaged at €2.20/kg for both the dairy and the beef influence, with the traditional-bred cows sitting closer to an average of €2.60/kg and continentals between €2.90/kg and €3.10/kg.

A short clip to start but @farmersjournal @FJBeef are in Kilkenny mart today where this @irishcharolais cow born in January 2018 and weighing 925kg sold for €2,800 (€3.03/kg). ?? pic.twitter.com/GRW73lKHQc — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 2, 2023

For a full report on Thursday’s sale, including heifer prices, photographs and a comment from mart manager Michael Lynch, make sure to pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

This Friesian-cross cow born in February 2016 and weighing 745kg sold for €1,620 (€2.17/kg).

This Charolais cow born in January 2018 and weighing 925kg sold for €2,800 (€3.03/kg).

This pen of six Charolais-cross bullocks born in May 2021 and weighing 546kg sold for €1,680 (€3.08/kg).

This Friesian cow born in November 2013 and weighing 800kg sold for €1,630 (€2.04/kg).