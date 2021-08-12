"The younger people are not used to buying and selling cattle, they go to the marts and they take what's going."

The three-day festival, which takes place 10-12 August in Killorglin, is steeped in traditions that have been handed down for centuries.

The fair begins by bringing a wild goat into the town, which is hoisted on to the third tier of the fair stand and crowned 'king puck’, while a local girl is crowned ‘queen’.

The festival is over 200 years old and is known for the trading of cattle, sheep and horses.

King and queen of the puck fair. / Chadwicks.ie

However, the fair also boasts traditional Irish music and dancing, a parade, crafts workshops and a market.

Unfortunately, the event has been cancelled for the past two years. Nonetheless, the organisers have not let this stop them from honouring the king of the town.

Declaration

Posted on a placard next to the Laune bridge is the declaration: “The COVID-19 pandemic saw the cancellation of the historic 2020 festival and the pandemic claims a second ‘corona- action’ in 2021.

“As an alternative, Killorglin will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the King Puck sculpture as a tribute to absent friends and the absent monarch,” it says.

King puck statue, Killorglin, Co Kerry. / Killorglin archives

Traditionally, farmers have travelled from all parts of the country to buy and sell livestock, and to enjoy the age old traditions of the Kerry town.

This year, the event took place virtually and the Puck Fair Twitter feed has featured videos and memories of the fair in the years that have passed.

More #ReelinginthePucks for you today. We are going back to 2018 at the Cattle Fair on Langford Street. We hear what the local farmers have to say. Remember to use the hashtag #VirtualPuck2021 to share your memories of Puck Fair. You can also send them to us by Direct Message. pic.twitter.com/TosZjYGw86 — Puck Fair (@puck_fair) August 11, 2021

“The people of Killorglin look forward to extending a ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ to all visitors to the town by the Laune for the Puck 2022.

“Then we will once again carry on the unique, ancient and cherished tradition, passed down to us from the generations that came before us.

"[We will do this] by hoisting a crowned ‘King Puck’ goat on to his throne on the third tier of the puck fair stand at the top of the town, on Main Street on 10 August,” the organisers promised.