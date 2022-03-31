Senior champion Greenlea Ray, bred by Brendan and Padraic Grennan, sold for €3,000.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) hosted its premier sale in Nenagh Mart on Wednesday 30 March.

While 40 bulls were catalogued for the sale, a number of those were missing due to on-farm sales and issues prior to inspection.

Here at the @i_h_f_a premier sale in Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary. The Senior Male Champion goes to Greenlea Ray. @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/2gVaUHZVfa March 30, 2022

In total, there was 25 bulls forward for the sale, with 10 of these finding new homes, leaving an overall clearance rate of 40%.

Buyers were looking for the complete package on the day, ranging from depth of cow families and conformation, to positive protein and a high EBI figures.

The average price at the sale settled at €3,358, back €242 from last year’s premier sale, which was held 100% online.

Here at the @i_h_f_a premier sale in Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary. The Senior bull show is underway with first class going to Laurelelm Brinny. @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/xgt8qPbxmn — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 30, 2022

Top prices

Top call of the day was paid for Radney Ronan, bred by Henry O’Keeffe, Knockilla, Freemount, Charleville, Co Cork.

This bull caught many buyers’ attention around the ring and online before auctioneer Denis Barrett dropped his hammer at a price of €5,000.

This September 2020-born bull was sired by Galtee Merei ET and carried an EBI of €127. The bull’s breeding line includes Radney Lsr Deborah, which carried a line with a number of 4% protein cows in the lineage.

The O’Keeffe family had a successful day with their second entry, Radney Vital, selling for the next-top price of €4,600.

This bull is a son of Kilfeacle Pivotal and his grand dam is the well-known Randey GZG Odetta, having produced 8,000kg of milk in her first lactation, over 646kg of which was solids.

The Janauray 2021-born bull carried an EBI of €330 and was secured for €4,600 by Eddie Doyle.

Here at the @i_h_f_a premier sale in Nenagh Mart, Co Tipperary. Highest EBI bull, Radner Vital falls under the hammer for a price of €4,600 @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/mfEH4ywiko — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 30, 2022

For the full sale report with photos and prices, check out next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.