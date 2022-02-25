Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says Ireland produces nine times the food it needs and that, therefore, he is not concerned about food shortages. / Philip Doyle.

There is a real probability that the price of food will go up here in Ireland and in western Europe, if what is happening in Russia and Ukraine unfolds, says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“The price of energy is going to rise and that will have a knock-on effect on the price of food and the price of other things,” he said.

The Fine Gael leader said there will be cost increases for farm inputs, energy and fertiliser and that the Government “will try to help farmers in any way we can”. However, he warned that “we also need to be realistic”.

“The Government has intervened to help and will continue to intervene to help, but we need to be realistic too. We are still a country that is not balancing the books at the moment,” he said.

The Tánaiste made his comments in response to questions on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on Ireland’s food security from Clare TD Michael McNamara in the Dáil on Thursday.

Food security

Deputy McNamara highlighted that “Ukraine has a population of 40 million and produces enough food to feed 600 million”.

“Obviously, it is expected that there is going to be an interruption in that food production, which will lead to a huge increase in food prices,” he said.

While acknowledging that “both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of food, particularly of grain”, Tánaiste Varadkar said he does “not believe there are going to be food shortages” in Ireland.

He said: “I am proud of the fact we live in a country where our farmers and our food industry produce nine times more food than we need. We do not need to be concerned about food security or shortages here in Ireland.”

Cheap food

However, Varadkar suggested that Ireland has “benefited from cheap food for a very long time”.

The Tánaiste said that if the price of food goes up, it is “going to be about helping farmers with costs” and he said that while Government will do that, the response will also involve an “incomes policy”.

He said: “There has to be a recognition that if the price of things rises, if the cost of living rises, then incomes are going to have to rise as well.

“I know that when we wrote the budget back in September, we planned the budget based on the idea that inflation would be somewhere between 2% and 3%.

"We have to acknowledge that, when it comes to the next budget, we are in a different place and that will have to be reflected in what we do in terms of pensions, the welfare package, personal taxation and incomes policy.”

