The Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships returned to Balmoral Park on Tuesday.

With a bustling atmosphere around the rings from early morning, exhibitors turned out their best hand to compete for the many championships on offer.

Three cattle judges on the day faced the difficult task of presiding over all of the classes and championships. Barry Gallagher took on the challenge of the calf classes, Gavin Scott had the task of the cattle classes and championships while Andrew Burleigh was faced with the Ulster Housewife Championship later in the evening.

The Charolais champion from James Alexander, Randalstown, Co Antrim.

The Charolais championship was the first of 12 cattle championships to be judged, with the champion spot going to James Alexander, Randalstown, Co Antrim, with JCB Commercials, Newtownards, Co Down, standing in reserve.

A very strong Charolais heifer class here in Balmoral Park at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJBeef 1st- James Alexander??, 2nd- JCB Commercials?? 3rd- Steven Williamson ?? pic.twitter.com/2Tj2dHCk3M — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 22, 2022

The Hereford and beef Shorthorn championships were both secured by James Alexander with JCB Commercials once again standing in reserve.

The Shorthorn champion from James Alexander.

In the Limousin ring, JCB Commercials were standing at the top of the line with the McCrea family from Strabane, Co Tyrone, standing in reserve

The Limousin champion from JCB Commercials.

The Simmental championship was awarded to James Alexander once again with the Leonard brothers, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, securing the reserve title.

Back for yet another championship, James Alexander and his team were on top in the British Blue ring with Conor Small from Kilkeel, Co Down, taking the reserve title.

There was a shakeup for the championship in the Angus ring, with Allen Shortt and Emma Allen, Strabane, Co Tyrone, securing the top spot and the McCrea family back to claim another reserve title.

Angus Heifers currently being judged here at Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb @farmersjournal @FJBeef @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/pmVZ0ayoAp — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 22, 2022

It was the turn of the British Blonde next, where James Alexander claimed yet another title. He was followed in reserve this time by Thomas Johnston, Toome, Co Antrim, who later went on to secure a champion sash in another championship section labelled “Any Other Breed”.

The champion breeding heifer class drew a huge interest around the cattle rings in the evening where the JALEX team secured their seventh championship of the day

The hotly contested calf championship was won by Joseph McCarragher, Co Armagh, who previously secured the Limousin calf championship. Standing in reserve was Magee Farms, Rostrevor, Co Down, with their Limousin calf.

What an exciting morning ?? @farmersjournal in @EikonExhibition NI for the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships. Judging underway here in Balmoral @FJBeef @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/muHyggTyiC — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 22, 2022

